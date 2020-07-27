Search

North London nurse ‘deeply disappointed’ nurses not included in government post-Covid pay deal

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 July 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

A north London nurse has slammed the government’s decision not to guarantee nurses a pay rise.

Ann Horsfall, who works in the Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust’s crisis team told this newspaper is was “deeply disappointing”, especially given the care the Prime Minister Boris Johnson had received from NHS nurses when he himself was ill with Covid-19.

Last week the government announced some public sector workers would get a pay rise – including doctors, teachers and members of armed forces – but nurses were not included.

The treasury said that nurses were still benefiting from a a three-year “Agenda for Change pay deal, under which the starting pay for a newly qualified nurse has increased by over 12 per cent since 2017/18”.

It said this meant those not at the top of their pay bands would receive a pay rise – but those who are will not.

Ann said: “It’s very disappointing for us to not get a pay rise. Especially given Boris Johnson himself was affected by Covid and the nurses who nursed him through that difficult time will be affected.

“We do a mentally draining job. Some of us have caught Covid, some have not pulled through.”

Jamie Brown, head of health for the union Unison in Greater London, said: “Londoners want ministers to show proper appreciation for NHS staff across the capital and come up with the money for an early pay rise this year

“NHS staff have been at the heart of the fight against the virus. More money in the pockets of health, care, school and council workers in Camden, Barnett, Haringeyy and across the country will help the economy back on its feet.”

Dame Donna Kinnair, chief exec of the Royal College of Nursing said: “Nursing staff have witnessed great public support and now need to feel the same from government. Telling them to wait until next year is not acceptable - nursing staff deserve a fair pay rise now.”

The government said that the previously agreed pay deal for nurses was effectively a 4.4 per cent rise,

Teachers are to get a 3.1 pc rise, with police and prison officers seeing their pay boosted 2.5pc.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “These past months have underlined what we always knew – that our public sector workers make a vital contribution to our country and that we can rely on them when we need them.

