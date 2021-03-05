New Royal Free chair appointed amid NHS management reshuffle

Published: 2:39 PM March 5, 2021

Jackie Smith becomes chair of the Barnet, Enfield and Haringey NHS Trust, replacing Mark Lam who will take over the same role at the Royal Free. - Credit: C&I/Royal Free NHS Trusts

It's all change at the top of the Royal Free NHS Trust with Mark Lam named as its new chair.

Mr Lam will step down as chair of the Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust in order to take over from the long-serving Dominic Dodd at the Royal Free.

He will be replaced at the helm of the mental health trust by Jackie Smith - who is already chair of the Camden and Islington Mental Health NHS Trust.

Ms Smith will now lead a forthcoming "joint review" of how mental health services are offered in Camden, Islington, Barnet, Enfield and Haringey.

Dominic Dodd will step down from the Royal Free role later this year - he has chaired its board for 12 years and overseen the trust's acquisition of Barnet and Chase Farm Hospitals.