Search

Advanced search

Milkmen say industry giant 'bullied them' to take over their rounds

PUBLISHED: 17:30 21 November 2019

Milkmen in north London have complained at their treatment by an industry giant. Picture: Linnaea Mallette - Public Domain

Milkmen in north London have complained at their treatment by an industry giant. Picture: Linnaea Mallette - Public Domain

Archant

A group of 10 milkmen in Highgate, Muswell Hill and East Finchley claim they have been "bullied" by industry giant Milk&More who ended a contract for them to use a depot in Edmonton to deliver to north London.

Tony Drew, 61, who has delivered milk in Highgate since the 1980s told this newspaper that, at a meeting last week: "They put us in this position just before Christmas. We only had two weeks to sort out what we could do."

Tony said the Muller-owned business had offered to in effect buy up the rounds of anyone unwilling to make the move by paying a per-pint fee for a recommendation.

The milkmen said they have been told the only other option was to move to using a depot in Barking.

But Milk&More denied pushing the independents out and said it was expecting many to move

East Finchley milkman Mike Fuller is another affected. He told the Ham&High: "We are being bullied. It's a monopoly. They are trying to take over.

You may also want to watch:

"Moving to working from a Barking depot was never going to be workable.We all live in north London or even further out, that's a round trip to pick up bottles, then get to Highgate, Muswell Hill and then get back..."

Instead, the group are now to use Ongar Dairies in Epping.

Ongar's finance manager Cem Narisoglu told this newspaper they had been happy to give other independent businesses a hand. He said: "Our founders were milkmen themselves and I think they had a bit of compassion. It was part sentimentality and part looking after small businesses."

Andrew Kendall, Milk&More's deputy chief exec said it had had an agreement with Capital Dairies - who supply the north London milkmen, but this had been reevaluated upon its renewal date.

He said: "Milk&More and Capital Dairies met to discuss this agreement in August this year and following discussions we agreed to serve notice on the arrangement, which was due to end on the 26th October 2019." He said it had been extended until November 23 in October.

He added: "Our understanding is that the majority of the independent milkmen will be travelling to the Barking site and collect their milk and continue to serve their current customers."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Burst water pipe in Downshire Hill floods homes and cuts off power

Flooding in South End Road after a water main burst in Downshire Hill. Picture: Hamish Hunter

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Burst water pipe in Downshire Hill floods homes and cuts off power

Flooding in South End Road after a water main burst in Downshire Hill. Picture: Hamish Hunter

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Emery expecting tough Southampton test as Arsenal boss talks Xhaka and getting the club’s backing

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at London Colney, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Lewin brothers open sports injury clinic in Hainault

Pat Rice, Colin Lewin, Jack Wilshere, Ray Parlour, Gary Lewin and Alan Smith at the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic (pic Stuart MacFarlane)

Mourinho praises predecessor Pochettino for his work at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (left) and Mauricio Pochettino (right) (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Emery surprised by Pochettino’s Tottenham sacking as Arsenal boss praises Mourinho

Mauricio Pochettino (left), Unai Emery (centre) and Jose Mourinho. Picture: PA

Arsenal injury news: Kolasinac doubtful and Ceballos out of Southampton clash

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists