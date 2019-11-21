Search

Advanced search

North London milkmen blocked from using Milk & More depot after talking to the Ham&High

PUBLISHED: 09:08 22 November 2019

Milkmen in north London have complained at their treatment by an industry giant. Picture: Linnaea Mallette - Public Domain

Milkmen in north London have complained at their treatment by an industry giant. Picture: Linnaea Mallette - Public Domain

Archant

Doorstep milk delivery firm Milk & More banned two north London milkmen from entering their milk depot after the pair complained to the Ham&High about their treatment at the end of a supply contract.

Mike Fuller and Tony Drew were told yesterday that they would not be able to enter the depot - owned by Milk & More - in Edmonton for the final day of their contract.

Mike, who delivers to East Finchley, and Tony, based in Highgate, were given the news by a colleague from their Capital Dairies buying group.

Mike and Tony were the only two men who spoke to this newspaper, and they were the only two to be unable to complete the last delivery round of the supply contract - which would have been this morning.

Mike told the Ham&High: "We were told by Milk & More that we can't enter.

"This is the sort of company they are. Because our names were mentioned, we are not allowed to set foot in the depot. We have been locked out because we made a complaint."

You may also want to watch:

Capital Dairies - a group of ten milkmen - have worked out of the Edmonton Green depot under a number of suppliers, but with the Muller-owned Milk & More now expanding its in-house delivery service, the milkmen were told to either move to Barking or give up their rounds.

This was, Mike said, "unworkable".

They were told their contract was to end and given short notice that it would not be renewed. It was extended in October until November 23, but the men said they had been forced to scramble to find an alternative supplier to remain in north London.

The dairy company said it had hoped to discuss the situation with Mike and Tony.

The group instead were able to find a short-term solution that was more convenient - with the help of the independent Ongar Dairies in Epping, but until this week Milk&More had been expecting the group to move to working from Barking.

A Milk & More spokesperson said: "We invited both Mike Fuller and Tony Drew to discuss the situation but it was made extremely clear to us that this would not happen.

"We feel their behaviour was unacceptable so as a result, have been forced to restrict their access to our Edmonton Centre. We are unable to provide further comment at this time."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Theresa May urges remain-backing Tory voters to get behind Mike Freer to ‘move on’ from Brexit

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with activists in Golders Green 21.11.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Seven-up Arsenal Women stroll past Bristol City

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema celebrates after she scores her side's fifth goal during the Women's League Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

‘It’s something I think we can win’ - Wingate & Finchley boss Knight targets success in Isthmian League Cup

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

North London milkmen blocked from using Milk & More depot after talking to the Ham&High

Milkmen in north London have complained at their treatment by an industry giant. Picture: Linnaea Mallette - Public Domain

Emery expecting tough Southampton test as Arsenal boss talks Xhaka and getting the club’s backing

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at London Colney, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Lewin cousins open sports injury clinic in Hainault

Pat Rice, Colin Lewin, Jack Wilshere, Ray Parlour, Gary Lewin and Alan Smith at the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic (pic Stuart MacFarlane)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists