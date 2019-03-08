Search

Revealed: North London's most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 04 November 2019

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

North London is home to 95 of England's most affluent zones - and to 85 of the most deprived, according to government figures.

Hill Road, N10. Quality of life was found to be markedly lower in certain roads off Colney Hatch Lane. Picture: Hannah SomervilleHill Road, N10. Quality of life was found to be markedly lower in certain roads off Colney Hatch Lane. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Vast areas of Haringey, Barnet and Camden are ranked among the 10pc and 20pc least 'deprived' in the country by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Five streets off Hampstead Heath, including Parliament Hill and Nassington Road, were rated 30,202 out of 32,844 lower super output areas (LSOAs) in England for levels of income, health, employment, education, crime and the quality of the local environment.

But other parts of north London received dismal ratings and in some areas, quality of life was measured to have actually worsened since 2015.

Our interactive map and postcode tool shows how deprived your area is considered to be compared to the rest of the country.

The MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, Catherine West, has been working alongside Haringey Council on its Fairness Commission, which aims to reduce inequalities in the borough.

She said: "Unequal societies are really bad for people's mental heaalth. The whole community is affected.

"A lot of people think my constituency is quite well-to-do but we have people who are securely housed, with fancy cars, right next to people who are really struggling."

She added that the rollout of universal credit was likely to have harmed some of the most hard-up families in the borough and serious drug-related incidents were on the increase.

She said: "People are finding it hard to engage with a digital-only benefits service."

In some parts of north London the most comfortably-off neighbourhoods were divided from the most deprived by a single street.

Gloucester Avenue, Regent's Park Road and Chalcot Road in Primrose Hill were rated 28,039 - but on the other side of the train tracks, living standards near Chalk Farm tube and Camden market were rated 4,987.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West said universal credit and a proliferation of more dangerous drugs was worsening problems in some areas. Picture: Polly HancockHornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West said universal credit and a proliferation of more dangerous drugs was worsening problems in some areas. Picture: Polly Hancock

Seven streets on one side of Lymington Road in West Hampstead were among the 10pc least deprived in England, while the estates just opposite were classed as among the 30pc most deprived.

A cluster of streets just south of Regent's Canal in St John's Wood were also among the 10pc most deprived in the country, a stone's throw away from some of the 10pc wealthiest in Maida Vale.

The figures also revealed a marked difference in living standards near Muswell Hill, with living standards appearing to drop on the Coldfall Estate and halfway down Colney Hatch Lane.

