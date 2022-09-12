North London councils read the proclamation of the new monarch, King Charles III

Camden mayor Cllr Nasim Ali OBE reads proclamation in the presence of Camden leader Cllr Georgia Gould and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - Credit: Camden Council

The proclamation of a new monarch was read in boroughs across north London on Sunday.

Dignitaries from Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster held ceremonies to formally announce the beginning of King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

In Westminster the proclamation of the new sovereign was made on the steps of the Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Mayor of Westminster Cllr Hamza Taouzzale read out the decree in front of a crowd including past mayors, councillors in robes, MP for Westminster North Karen Buck, and members of the public.

Following protocol, the Union flag, which had been at half-mast, was raised for the Proclamation of King Charles III.

Cllr Taouzzale said: "This was a solemn duty but it was an honour and privilege to carry it out.

"The Queen has been a constant in the lives of so many. Her passing truly is the end of an era.

"My grandfather worked as a porter in Buckingham Palace for 30 years and would tell me how the Queen would always ask how he was when he saw her.

"Many, many years later I was invited to Buckingham Palace to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and there I met three future kings: Princes Charles, William, and George. It was a proud moment and one I shall never forget."

Camden held its proclamation in Russell Square attended by Labour Party leader and MP for Holborn and St Pancras Sir Keir Starmer and Camden Council leader Cllr Georgia Gould and faith leaders.

Camden mayor Cllr Nasim Ali OBE read the proclamation after which Jerusalem was sung St Pancras Church Choir.

In Haringey local councillors, faith groups and residents came to George Meehan House, in Wood Green, to hear the proclamation read by mayor Cllr Gina Adamou.

After a rendition of the national anthem, God Save the King, Deputy Lieutenant of Haringey Captain Peter Baker, called for three cheers for King Charles III.

Mayor of Barnet Cllr Alison Moore, proclaimed the King at Hendon Town Hall joined by Barnet Council Leader Cllr Barry Rawlings, councillors, past mayors, and residents.

Floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II were placed in front of the building.