Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

North London councils preparing support for Ukrainian refugees

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 4:58 PM March 3, 2022
Protesters in Westminster demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Protesters in Westminster demonstrating against the Russian invasion of Ukraine - Credit: André Langlois

Councils in Camden and Haringey say they are preparing to aid Ukrainians fleeing the invasion by Russia.  

The UN estimates that one million people have been displaced by the crisis in the past week. 

Haringey Council leader Peray Ahmet said: “We are working with our eastern European community groups and our faith groups locally to see together what support we can offer across Haringey to help refugees and residents who are affected by the shocking and terrifying scenes in Ukraine.” 

Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council

Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council - Credit: Haringey Council

Camden Council said it “is ready to do what it can to provide support to people fleeing the war and to join the humanitarian aid response”. 

Council leader Georgia Gould said: “I know that Camden residents have been asking what they can do to help at this time.  

“By making a donation you could help someone caught up in the war receive food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes or shelter. You may wish to support the internationally recognised British Red Cross appeal if you can.” 

Camden Council leader, Georgia Gould

Cllr Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council - Credit: Camden Council

According to census figures for 2021, the local authority with the most Ukrainian residents was Newham, with 1,340. 390 were recorded as living in Camden, and 500 in Haringey.

Haringey Council
Camden Council
Haringey News
Camden News
North London News

Don't Miss

Zac Patterson, of Iverson Road, Camden,

West Hampstead boss of 'AJ line' cocaine and heroin network jailed

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Met issued 118,196 fixed penalty notices for Covid breaches during Covid

London Live News

Teenage boy dies after car hits tree following taxi crash in Barnet

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Clock N8 is situated in the Broadway, Crouch End, serving what the Rightmove ad describes as "modern British cuisine"

Food and Drink

Central Crouch End restaurant on sale for under £100,000 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Kenwood Ladies' Pond swimmers outside the Royal Courts of Justice as they battle against the charging structure

The Ponds

Hampstead Heath ponds a 'unique space' for disabled swimmers, court hears

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon