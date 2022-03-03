Councils in Camden and Haringey say they are preparing to aid Ukrainians fleeing the invasion by Russia.

The UN estimates that one million people have been displaced by the crisis in the past week.

Haringey Council leader Peray Ahmet said: “We are working with our eastern European community groups and our faith groups locally to see together what support we can offer across Haringey to help refugees and residents who are affected by the shocking and terrifying scenes in Ukraine.”

Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council - Credit: Haringey Council

Camden Council said it “is ready to do what it can to provide support to people fleeing the war and to join the humanitarian aid response”.

Council leader Georgia Gould said: “I know that Camden residents have been asking what they can do to help at this time.

“By making a donation you could help someone caught up in the war receive food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes or shelter. You may wish to support the internationally recognised British Red Cross appeal if you can.”

Cllr Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council - Credit: Camden Council

According to census figures for 2021, the local authority with the most Ukrainian residents was Newham, with 1,340. 390 were recorded as living in Camden, and 500 in Haringey.