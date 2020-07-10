North London police officer charged over membership of far-right hate group National Action and child pornography

Benjamin Hannam, 21, of north London, has been charged with five offences following an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and has been suspended from duty, Scotland Yard said. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A north London police officer has been charged with being a member of far-right terrorist group National Action.

Benjamin Hannam, 21, a serving probationary officer in Haringey and Enfield, has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 6 to face five charges.

Hannam has been suspended from duty.

It is alleged that between December 2016 and January 2018 he belonged to hate group National Action, and that he committed fraud by saying in his police application that he was not a member of a banned group.

He is also charged with two counts of possession of a indecent image of a child.

Det Supt Ella Marriott, acting North Area BCU Commander, said: “These are extremely serious charges for anyone to face, and I fully understand and appreciate how deeply concerning it might be for the public, and particularly local communities here in north London, that the charges are against a serving police officer.”

She said integrity is “fundamental” to policing and said any officer suspected of displaying extremist behaviours or associations should rightly expect to be investigated.

Det Supt Marriott added: “This significant investigation has been swift in reaching this position.

“However, following the charges today, I am aware how vital it is that the prosecution runs its course and the importance of not undermining or prejudicing the case and judicial process.”