Our map shows the locations of all the road crashes reported in north London - Credit: MPS

North London’s serious crash hotspots have been revealed, as new data shows the number of road traffic collisions (RTC) recorded in each borough last year.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport reveal there were 2,223 RTCs - including deaths, serious injuries and minor casualties - across select north London boroughs during the first half of 2021.

This was more than the combined 1,958 crashes reported across Barnet, Brent, Camden, Haringey, Islington and Westminster between January and June 2020, but significantly fewer than the total of 2,846 in pre-Covid 2019.

The 2021 figure is down 27pc on the five-year, pre-Covid average for north London of 3,026 RTCs, which is based on the first six months of each year from 2015 to 2019.

By borough, the highest number of crashes from January to June 2021 was in Westminster with 471, though this was down 38pc on the pre-Covid average of 759.

The next most was in Brent, where there were 393 road casualties, closely followed by Barnet with 389.

Haringey had 358 crashes in the first half of last year, while 315 and 297 RTCs were reported in Camden and Islington respectively.