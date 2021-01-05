Camden and Islington school amasses food bank donations

Published: 5:35 PM January 5, 2021

Pupils and staff from a Camden school have clubbed together to donate scores of supplies to a local food bank amid the latest rise in Covid-19 cases.

North Bridge House has provided 1,265kg of donations to Camden Foodbank, following weekly weigh-ins across each of its campuses in Hampstead, Camden Town and Canonbury.

The school’s senior executive headteacher, Brendan Pavey, said: “Following the first lockdown, 1,100 people got emergency food supplies from the Trussell Trust Camden Foodbank and as the pandemic continues to see a large increase in the number of people in crisis, our school wanted to contribute to this fantastic local cause and help make a difference.”

In the final month of the school term and lead up to Christmas, the school reached out to the local community with weekly food drops every Tuesday. Some individual families arranged food deliveries to the school.

Sola, a worker at Camden Foodbank, said the donations would support 43 single clients, five couples, 15 small families and seven large families.

North Bridge House nursery and pre-prep executive headteacher Christine McLelland said: “We are always thinking about our next charity initiative and this Christmas, we wanted to contribute to a cause close to home and help those fighting the challenge of the pandemic in the local community.”

In addition to the food bank donations, North Bridge House continued to run other charity initiatives over Christmas, including the prep school’s annual shoebox appeal for the Rose Bowl Youth Centre in Islington.

The nursery and pre-prep also donated 100 food bags to St Cuthbert's church food bank in West Hampstead, while the school raised further funds for national charities such as Save the Children.

North Bridge House has supported key workers during the pandemic by lending its senior school car park to the Royal Free Hospital’s critical care staff, when the school building is closed.