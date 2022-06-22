'Nuisance' noise 'reduced' at Noel Gallagher gig, says council

The opening line up at Kenwood House included Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Maximo Park, The Charlatans and James - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

Noise levels were "reduced" after complaints about concerts at Kenwood House over the last two weekends, Camden Council has said.

The authority said it received seven complaints on Sunday (June 19) during a show by Noel Gallagher and Jake Bugg – and that council officers "witnessed noise that was classed as nuisance".

Organisers said adjustments were made where necessary to keep noise levels within pre-agreed limits.

Residents living three miles away say they were "kept awake" by noise from shows, whose other headliners included Boy George and Nile Rodgers.

Tim Burgess works the Kenwood crowd - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: "It is completely inappropriate to hold hugely amplified outdoor concerts in the middle of the most densely populated areas in the country. The harmful effects of noise on mental and physical help are well documented."

Cllr Stephen Stark (Con, Hampstead Town) received five complaints.

"This level of noise is not acceptable and they should be doing checks on the surrounding area," he said. "When I used to go to Kenwood it used to be classical concerts. Maybe it's the type of music that's the problem."

Barnet councillor Anne Clarke (Lab, Cricklewood) said she received reports of people disturbed in Child's Hill.

Camden cabinet member Cllr Richard Olszewski said the council supports the events but that it works to "minimise the potential impact of any disturbances to residents".

He said that on Sunday "council officers witnessed noise that was classed as nuisance", adding: "The event organisers, English Heritage, then worked with the council at the time to reduce the noise levels."

He said a letter will be sent to English Heritage, and the council’s environmental health team will continue discussions to address concerns.

A spokesperson for organiser GCE Live said: “Open air concerts held in London inevitably cause noise overspill into residential areas. We ensured that there was prior notification for those who were most likely to be impacted.

"Noise levels were monitored throughout the duration of the concerts and adjusted when necessary – due to outside factors such as directional wind – to ensure they were kept within the pre agreed limits set by the local council and English Heritage”.

An English Heritage spokesperson said noise readings stayed within agreed limits, and that monitoring teams visited addresses where complaints were made.