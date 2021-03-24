Haringey Labour councillor Noah Tucker suspended again

Published: 3:10 PM March 24, 2021

Cllr Noah Tucker will serve as an independent councillor while under investigation - Credit: Archant

A Haringey councillor is under investigation again by the Labour Party – only days after his previous six-month suspension was lifted.

Cllr Noah Tucker (St Ann’s) had the whip withdrawn in September for sharing allegedly antisemitic content and he was handed a six-month punitive sanction by the NEC.

Having served the term, Haringey Labour councillors were informed of Cllr Tucker’s return last Thursday (March 18). But less than 48 hours later they were told he had been suspended again.

The Labour Party claimed the latest suspension was based on new material that it was not previously aware of.

The Ham&High understands a 19-page document written by a small group of Haringey Labour councillors forms part of this new material.

Cllr Tucker told the Ham&High: “The Labour Party has instructed me not to share any information on this matter with the media.

“I am hopeful that the Party will conduct a fair and unbiased investigation, which I am confident will clear me of any wrongdoing.

“Meanwhile I will continue to serve the residents of St Ann’s ward and to defend and support the interests of the people of our borough.”

Cllr Tucker (back row, far left) was a former cabinet member - Credit: Archant

Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison, leader of the Haringey Liberal Democrats, said the latest development shows “that the very serious problems dealing with antisemitism under Jeremy Corbyn have simply continued under Keir Starmer”.

A Labour councillor, who asked not to be named, said: “We had lots of promises last year regarding zero-tolerance of certain behaviours.

“He (Cllr Tucker) is, in my view, responsible for creating a very toxic atmosphere within the local party and the council, and I think it can only be a positive sign that the party is taking action against him.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken."

Cllr Tucker will serve as an independent councillor while the investigation takes place.