Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Noah's Ark Hospice: TV entrepreneur helps kick off £50 fundraising challenge for local businesses

PUBLISHED: 08:45 13 July 2019

The launch of the £50 challenge at the Noah's Ark Hospice. Picture: Noah's Ark

The launch of the £50 challenge at the Noah's Ark Hospice. Picture: Noah's Ark

Archant

Noah's Ark children's hospice has officially launched its £50 challenge aimed at local businesses.

The charity, which caters for sick children across north London and is based in Barnet is encouraging businesses to commit to taking £50 and investing it to see how much they can raise for the hospice.

So far, businesses signed up include candy-making workshop Spun Candy, and education tech company Museum in a Box.

TV entrepreneur Shruti Ajitsaria also attended the launch at the hospice.

You may also want to watch:

Alison Goodman, Noah's Ark fundraising director, said: "We're challenging all of these local businesses to raise as much as possible for the charity.

"They have some exciting and inventive fundraising plans and we feel sure that each and every one of them will rise to the occasion."

It's not too late to get involved in the scheme, which is is being run in partnership with the Ham&High.

Find out more by visiting noahsarkhospice.org.uk/get-involved/50-challenge/ or calling Becca at the hospice on 020 39944102.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man jailed over Hampstead ‘satanic abuse’ hoax

Rupert Wilson Quaintance was found guilty of putting people in fear of violence. Claims of 'satanic abuse' at Christ Church Primary School were dismissed by a High Court judge in March 2015. Picture: GOOGLE

‘We are Hampstead’ urge residents whose homes will come under Gospel Oak in boundary proposals

Residents protest the idea of redrawing the ward boundaries, meaning roads such as Hampstead Hill Gardens would no longer be Hampstead Town but become part of the Gospel Oak ward. Polly Hancock

Camden Labour leaders respond to ‘heartbreaking’ BBC Panorama documentary about party’s handling of antisemitism – but HQ defends its record

Tulip Siddiq and Georgia Gould. Picture: PA, Chris McAndrew/ Creative Commons

‘Where the hell did they get that rock?’ Crouch End restaurant stunned by ‘meteorite’-enabled burglary

The Crouch End restaurant was burgled after the

Most Read

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man jailed over Hampstead ‘satanic abuse’ hoax

Rupert Wilson Quaintance was found guilty of putting people in fear of violence. Claims of 'satanic abuse' at Christ Church Primary School were dismissed by a High Court judge in March 2015. Picture: GOOGLE

‘We are Hampstead’ urge residents whose homes will come under Gospel Oak in boundary proposals

Residents protest the idea of redrawing the ward boundaries, meaning roads such as Hampstead Hill Gardens would no longer be Hampstead Town but become part of the Gospel Oak ward. Polly Hancock

Camden Labour leaders respond to ‘heartbreaking’ BBC Panorama documentary about party’s handling of antisemitism – but HQ defends its record

Tulip Siddiq and Georgia Gould. Picture: PA, Chris McAndrew/ Creative Commons

‘Where the hell did they get that rock?’ Crouch End restaurant stunned by ‘meteorite’-enabled burglary

The Crouch End restaurant was burgled after the

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Youngsters from across London join tennis stars at Wimbledon

Anne Keothavong at Tennis for Kids, Wimbledon. Picture: LTA

Noah’s Ark Hospice: TV entrepreneur helps kick off £50 fundraising challenge for local businesses

The launch of the £50 challenge at the Noah's Ark Hospice. Picture: Noah's Ark

Aurier’s Africa Cup of Nations ends with heartbreak

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: Paul Harding/PA Images).

Camden Labour leaders respond to ‘heartbreaking’ BBC Panorama documentary about party’s handling of antisemitism – but HQ defends its record

Tulip Siddiq and Georgia Gould. Picture: PA, Chris McAndrew/ Creative Commons

Archway’s Mixed Up Chorus sings with Sri Lanka’s Muslim Choral Ensemble

Muslim Choral Ensemble of Sri Lanka
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists