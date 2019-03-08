Noah's Ark Hospice: TV entrepreneur helps kick off £50 fundraising challenge for local businesses

The launch of the £50 challenge at the Noah's Ark Hospice. Picture: Noah's Ark Archant

Noah's Ark children's hospice has officially launched its £50 challenge aimed at local businesses.

The charity, which caters for sick children across north London and is based in Barnet is encouraging businesses to commit to taking £50 and investing it to see how much they can raise for the hospice.

So far, businesses signed up include candy-making workshop Spun Candy, and education tech company Museum in a Box.

TV entrepreneur Shruti Ajitsaria also attended the launch at the hospice.

Alison Goodman, Noah's Ark fundraising director, said: "We're challenging all of these local businesses to raise as much as possible for the charity.

"They have some exciting and inventive fundraising plans and we feel sure that each and every one of them will rise to the occasion."

It's not too late to get involved in the scheme, which is is being run in partnership with the Ham&High.

Find out more by visiting noahsarkhospice.org.uk/get-involved/50-challenge/ or calling Becca at the hospice on 020 39944102.