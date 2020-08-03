Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice ropes in Peter Capaldi and Tottenham’s best players to give fundraising drive a boost
PUBLISHED: 19:28 03 August 2020
Archant
Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, the Tottenham Hotspur first-team squad and a Hampstead composer are all part of a drive to give north London’s Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice a financial boost.
The hospice – a lifeline for parents across the area – raised more than £110,000 after releasing a star-studded musical video.
Crouch Ender Mr Capaldi narrated a song, composed by Hampstead native Erran Baron Cohen and written by Ivor Baddiel, while footballers Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Hugo Lloris and Lucas Moura also feature.
You may also want to watch:
READ MORE: Highgate Cemetery boss says West Cemetery opening without tour has been ‘really popular’
The pandemic has seen Noah’s Ark face huge demand at a time when fundraising events have been cancelled – so donations are much-needed.
Mr Capaldi, who said: “Noah’s Ark provides the most wonderful care for babies and children in great need. I hope with all my heart that this campaign raises the funds needed.”
Mr Lloris said he and his teammates also urged fans to dig deep to support Noah’s Ark.
To donate, visit noahsarkhospice.org.uk/donate
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.