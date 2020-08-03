Search

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice ropes in Peter Capaldi and Tottenham’s best players to give fundraising drive a boost

PUBLISHED: 19:28 03 August 2020

Peter Capaldi urges north Londoners to dig deep to support Noah's Ark Children's Hospice. Picture: Peter Capaldi urges north Londoners to dig deep to support Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

Peter Capaldi urges north Londoners to dig deep to support Noah's Ark Children's Hospice. Picture: Peter Capaldi urges north Londoners to dig deep to support Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

Archant

Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, the Tottenham Hotspur first-team squad and a Hampstead composer are all part of a drive to give north London’s Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice a financial boost.

Dele Alli helps a boy in the Noah's Ark fundraising film. Picture: Noah's Ark Children's HospiceDele Alli helps a boy in the Noah's Ark fundraising film. Picture: Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

The hospice – a lifeline for parents across the area – raised more than £110,000 after releasing a star-studded musical video.

Crouch Ender Mr Capaldi narrated a song, composed by Hampstead native Erran Baron Cohen and written by Ivor Baddiel, while footballers Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Hugo Lloris and Lucas Moura also feature.

The pandemic has seen Noah’s Ark face huge demand at a time when fundraising events have been cancelled – so donations are much-needed.

Mr Capaldi, who said: “Noah’s Ark provides the most wonderful care for babies and children in great need. I hope with all my heart that this campaign raises the funds needed.”

Mr Lloris said he and his teammates also urged fans to dig deep to support Noah’s Ark.

To donate, visit noahsarkhospice.org.uk/donate

