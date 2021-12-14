Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

'Cancelled due to Covid': No New Year's Day dip at Kenwood Ladies' Pond

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 8:42 AM December 14, 2021
Kenwood Ladies Pond New Years Day swim 2019. Pictured woolly hatted swimmers Christine and Shama. Pi

Kenwood Ladies Pond New Years Day swim 2019. Pictured woolly hatted swimmers Christine and Shama. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

The organised gathering at the Ladies' Pond on New Year’s Day is cancelled for a second year running due to Covid-19.

The popular dip has seen more than 200 swimmers in previous years but the City of London Corporation, which runs Hampstead Heath, wishes to prevent large crowds from forming.

Although the Pond will be open, the organised swim has been cancelled due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Christmas Day the Ladies' Pond will be open from 7.30am until 12.30pm.

Between 8.30am and 10.30am mixed swimming will be permitted at the Men's Pond.

On January 1 the bathing ponds will be open from 7.30am until 3pm with the last swim at 2.30pm. 

The Kenwood Ladies' Pond Association held its Tea Party for the first time in two years on November 28, when 50 members attended.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crouch End woman fined £400 for putting bins out 40 minutes early
  2. 2 Guilty: North London offenders convicted or jailed recently
  3. 3 Dentist guilty of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'
  1. 4 Burst pipes leave homes across north London without water
  2. 5 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
  3. 6 Two arrests as climate protesters blockade Edmonton incinerator
  4. 7 Family's desperate plea to be moved before son's skull surgery
  5. 8 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
  6. 9 Number of confirmed Omicron cases in Camden, Haringey and Barnet revealed  
  7. 10 'Two Chicks' empower next generation of female entrepreneurs

Vice chair Mary Powell said: "It was great to see friends at a reasonably normal social gathering, to share news and cake.

"Depending on where Omicron takes us we hope to be able to resume our social activities in the spring."

Christmas
Coronavirus
Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News
Highgate News
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

George Weiss outside the old Café Rouge, one of his favourite Hampstead spots

Rainbow George: Hampstead 'dreamer' dies at 81

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb

Education News

Henrietta Barnett rated second best state school in the UK

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Adam Jogee says he will "not let the haters win"

Mayor of Haringey racially abused after Christmas event

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The decision was made at Transmitter Hall, Alexandra Palace

London Live News

Haringey's first three low traffic neighbourhoods get the go-ahead

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon