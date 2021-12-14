The organised gathering at the Ladies' Pond on New Year’s Day is cancelled for a second year running due to Covid-19.

The popular dip has seen more than 200 swimmers in previous years but the City of London Corporation, which runs Hampstead Heath, wishes to prevent large crowds from forming.

Although the Pond will be open, the organised swim has been cancelled due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

On Christmas Day the Ladies' Pond will be open from 7.30am until 12.30pm.

Between 8.30am and 10.30am mixed swimming will be permitted at the Men's Pond.

On January 1 the bathing ponds will be open from 7.30am until 3pm with the last swim at 2.30pm.

The Kenwood Ladies' Pond Association held its Tea Party for the first time in two years on November 28, when 50 members attended.

Vice chair Mary Powell said: "It was great to see friends at a reasonably normal social gathering, to share news and cake.

"Depending on where Omicron takes us we hope to be able to resume our social activities in the spring."