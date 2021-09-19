London Marathon and charity event in aid of Diabetes UK

Published: 11:14 AM September 19, 2021 Updated: 11:20 AM September 19, 2021

A Crouch End man who nursed his mum through coronary heart surgery is running the London Marathon for Diabetes UK.

Nipun Sibal was convinced he had to run last year's London Marathon, after doctors diagnosed his parents with Type 1 diabetes.

Six years after nursing his GP mother through coronary by-pass surgery the 35-year-old Warwick University graduate decided to get his running shoes on to combat this silent killer.

“When doctors said she had a 30% chance of survival, it hit me how serious this condition is, and propelled me to take action," he said.

“I realised she was really lucky to survive."

Nipun trains three times a week with other runners and has his Adidas Pro 2 trainers ready for race day on October 3.

“They were my bargain investment of 2021 at £180,” he said.

“Sunday at 7am is ‘long run day’. We start out at Crouch end clocktower and run all the way to the city. The other guys figure out the route, I just turn up with my Gels.”

Nipun hopes to top his record gym time of 3 hrs 48 min 28 secs on the big day.

Running partner Simon Tanner said: “Having trained with Nipun, I know the effort he has put in to running the marathon and it’s a good cause.”

The budding athlete achieved 85% of his £1,200 fundraising target within months of signing up, including a 110km cycle from London to Brighton in 6 hrs 30 mins.

This Sunday (Sept 19) he is throwing a charity barbecue feast at Crouch End Cricket Club from midday to 3pm. There will be plenty of grilled chicken with live comedy and music from local celebrities. Tickets cost £20. Buy tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-lunch-to-support-diabetes-uk-tickets-167889210147

Sponsor Nipun via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nipun-sibal