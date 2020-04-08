‘Thank you’: Hampstead Garden Suburb woman delivers food to north London NHS paramedics for father’s care

Food and drink being delivered to paramedics to keep them fuelled. Picture: Amanda Howe LDRS

A woman grateful to NHS paramedics for the care they gave her father has been delivering food to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Howe, who lives in Hampstead Garden Suburb, is delivering snacks to paramedic teams in north London to help keep them going through their long shifts.

She has taken carloads of deliveries donated by local people to ambulance stations at the The Royal Free Hospital - and in Finchley, Pinner, Mill Hill and Brent.

Ms Howe’s father, Peter Goldman, was recently taken seriously ill with pneumonia and was rushed from his care home to Barnet Hospital, where he is now being treated.

She said she was deeply moved by the “empathy and sensitivity” with which the paramedics dealt with the situation, which was made more challenging by the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Howe, who works as a products and service designer, posted about the experience on Facebook and told her followers about her efforts to deliver food to the teams.

People soon started sharing the post and tagging other people, and she was inundated with offers of help.

“People are either baking or buying,” Ms Howe said. “They are donating crisps, cereal bars, flapjack, muffins, hot cross buns.

“I’m yet to leave my house without a car completely packed full, and it is amazing. I went to Brent yesterday and delivered 200 sandwiches.

“What is lovely about doing snacks is paramedics don’t have time to eat meals, but they can have snacks on the go.”

Ms Howe later became involved in the You donate… we deliver Facebook page, which has brought together other groups of people in a community effort to donate food and other supplies to NHS staff.

“This is our way of saying, ‘thank you’,” Ms Howe said.

“I do not have the words for the gratitude for what they gave me with my dad.”

Ms Howe said the best way for people who are self-isolating to help is by donating money, but others could help with deliveries.

She added: “I don’t want this to be a coronavirus thing,” she said. “Once this crisis seems over, I want the paramedics’ cause to be ongoing.”

The You donate… we deliver Facebook group is at www.facebook.com/groups/509755896261351/

