Camden man charged with murder after Newham stabbing

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:48 PM January 4, 2021   
Abiola Akerele, 28, who was fatally stabbed on December 29

Abiola Akerele, 28, who was fatally stabbed on December 29 - Credit: Met Police

A Camden man is in court today charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Newham.

Harry Ehibor, 20, of Chalk Farm Road, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court in connection with the death of Abiola Akerele.

Saeed Farouk, 21, of Macaulay Road, East Ham, will also face the same charge of murder.

Police and paramedics attended Stondon Walk on December 29 around 3.20pm to reports of an assault. Abiola, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a stab injury to the heart.

Previously, Rayhan Yasin Ali, 18, of Abbots Road, East Ham, was charged with murder on New Year's Day.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, January 2 and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, January 5.

A 17-year-old girl arrested on New Year's Day on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until the end of January. 

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information can call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3667/29DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

