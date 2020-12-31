New Year's Honours: Whittington Health's chief nurse made an MBE
- Credit: Whittington Health
Michelle Johnson, chief nurse at Highgate's Whittington Hospital, has been made an MBE.
Her boss Siobhan Harrington, who is the Whittington NHS Trust's chief exec, led the tributes, saying the hospital is "delighted" at the news.
"Michelle has been a visible leader across all areas of the trust, with patient and staff safety as her absolute focus," she said.
The hospital boss also praised Michelle's "personal commitment, particularly her accessibility and visibility".
The chair of the Whittington Trust, Baroness Julia Neuberger, said the recognition for Michelle reflected the "outstanding work" of her colleagues, too.
She said Michelle had always shown "her calm professionalism and consistency in what has been an exceptionally pressurised year".
Michelle said: "I am genuinely shocked and humbled. I see it as acknowledgement not just of my work over the past year, but for the dedicated hard work of the whole team here."
