Former Westminster Lord Mayor Carolyn Keen has been granted an MBE in the New Year's Honours List for her work in education.

PUBLISHED: 17:57 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 06 January 2020

Carolyn Keen, who has been made an MBE for services to adult education. Picture: Westminster Adult Education Service

Carolyn Keen, who has been made an MBE for services to adult education. Picture: Westminster Adult Education Service

A Westminster volunteer has been awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours List for their services to adult education.

Carolyn Keen, chair of governors for Westminster Adult Education Service (WAES), was given the gong for her voulntary work in the education sector, having previously worked as a councillor and held the position of Lord Mayor of Westminster.

Ms Keen said; "Adult education cuts across every aspect of life. 2019 marked the centenary of the Ministry of Reconstruction's Final Report on Adult Education, which highlighted that adult education provided the solution to the problems of disadvantage, disconnection and division in society.

"A hundred years later those aims still lie at the heart of what adult education seeks to achieve today. Services such as WAES support people who have unequal access to opportunities and engagement, helping them to learn new skills, form friendships and transform their lives."

A past chair of The St Marylebone Society, Ms Keen is also now a trustee of The Philological Foundation, a small educational charity giving grants to students and schools in Westminster and Camden.

