New Year's Honours 2020: Gongs for Gok Wan, and Eoin Morgan along with community figures from across Hampstead and Highgate

Gok Wan. Picture: Ian West/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Famous Camden residents Gok Wan and Eoin Morgan were among those honoured in the New Year's Honours lists for 2020.

Ginny Greenwood, chief executive of The Mayor of London's Fund for Young Musicians. Picture: Nigel Sutton Ginny Greenwood, chief executive of The Mayor of London's Fund for Young Musicians. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Maida Vale's veteran DJ Annie Nightingale and East Finchley dance teacher Shobana Jeyasingh both become CBEs, while a number of north Londoners were appointed MBEs for their work to improve Holocaust awareness and education, and Hampstead's own Leonie Scott-Matthews, 78 was becomes an OBE.

One of the founders of the Hampstead and Highgate Festival, Virginia Greenwood has been appointed MBE after decades of fundraising which she estimates currently totals around £17 million.

Ginny, who lives near West Hampstead and Kilburn, was one of the founding directors of the festival, bringing together patrons and businesses to back the event.

She later turned her fundraising talents to helping Kilburn's Tricycle Theatre (now the Kiln Theatre).

Eoin Morgan. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Eoin Morgan. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

She said of the honours recognition: "It was a complete surprise. I've been working for charities for nearly 30 years so it's nice to be recognised for all the work in that time."

Other organisations to have benefited from the 62-year-old's efforts over the years include Northern Ballet and The Mayor of London's Fund for Young Musicians.

Most recently Virginia created and delivered the celebration of the Institution of Civil Engineers' (ICE) 200th Anniversary (bicentenary) - a pivotal part of the Year of Engineering campaign.

Annie Nightingale. Picture: Ian West/PA Annie Nightingale. Picture: Ian West/PA

She is now involved with the charity Fight For Sight and Food Cycle, at St Cuthbert's Church.

Elsewhere, Gillian Guy - the Camden-based chief executive of the Citizen's Advice Bureau has been made a Dame and Highgate's Lesley Knox was appointed an OBE for her work as at the V&A. Crouch End civil servant Richard Teuten becomes an OBE.

As does Muswell Hill charity bigwig and campaigner Janet Morrison, while up in NW11, Kathryn Fulton has been appointed an MBE for her services to Barnet.

Another notable award is for Andrea Coscelli - the Hampstead-based chief exec of the Competition and Markets Authority becomes a CBE.

Newly-minted OBEs include government lawyer Suzanne Lehrer who lives in NW6 and Hampstead's Dr Peter Englander. Highgate's Kenneth Morgan is now a CBE, and Antonia Moss from Hampstead has been appointed an OBE.