New year message: Cautious optimistic for 2021 - with community help

Opinion

Published: 9:00 AM January 1, 2021

2020 has of course been challenging but also heartwarming as it brought the community together.

We, like many other charities, had to adapt, moving most of our services online and helping vulnerable people over the phone.

Our small Ageactivity 60+ team has made over 800 phone calls since March, providing much-needed social interaction and support to local older people. Also, our new food bank has fed thousands of people struggling due to the pandemic.

We’d like to thank the Ham&High and its readers for supporting our Feed The Community Campaign. The coverage brought the service to a wider audience, meaning more donations of food and money.

We would also like to thank all the volunteers who have supported Castlehaven at our food bank and by tending to our community park.

You may also want to watch:

The organisation survives because of the tireless work of our staff and volunteers. We are cautiously optimistic about the future. There will be hard times ahead, but we are part of a loving and caring community which gives us hope.

Castlehaven Community Association supports people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds.

READ MORE: Castlehaven Community Centre pleas for ‘urgent’ help at food bank amid Covid-19 rise