Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Who’s Who: Rev Hugh Thomas

PUBLISHED: 10:11 19 December 2018

Reverand Hugh Thomas. Picture: Hugh Thomas

Reverand Hugh Thomas. Picture: Hugh Thomas

Archant

With Christmas a time of new beginnings, it’s apt that it’s Rev Hugh Thomas’ first festive season at St Cuthbert’s Church in West Hampstead.

The vicar has joined the Anglican church from St Paul’s in Tottenham. While he was officiating there, a stone’s throw from the Spurs ground, he conducted a funeral for a teenager killed in gang violence in the area.

It’s an event that sticks clearly in his mind. The 61-year-old said: “A big part of the job is supporting the community. I had three murders in my parish in nine months.

“One of the things you can never say is ‘I understand’, because you can’t. Sometimes in ministry you shy away from the word evil, but to have a young man of 22 murdered in cold blood as he parks his car metres away from his home is exactly that.”

Hugh, originally from Llanelli in south west Wales, only became seriously involved in the church in his 40s, after working as a lawyer in the City. One of his first postings after being ordained was in at a group of churches within the Square Mile.

“You end up changing the service around,” he said. “You have the Sunday service on a Wednesday and things like that. It was an interesting job, with my background in the City.”

Hugh is now hoping to revitalise St Cuthbert’s musical offering, and breathe new life into its lapsed choir. He and his wife have moved into a flat in the parish, as the traditional vicarage is occupied by the Archdeacon of Hampstead. “When I see him, I remind him that he’s one of my parishioners!”

He’s already got his work cut out for him. “We’ve had the awful fire on the Sidings Estate,” he said, but added: “I’m looking forward to getting to know all the people. I’ve been meeting lots of people since I started.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Camden stab victim ‘had shot a man days earlier’, Old Bailey is told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Rose wants Tottenham to stay on track for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) is caught by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Blues brought back down to earth by clinical Stortford

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt joins carols for jailed West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Richard Radcliffe and Foriegn Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP sing carols with Free Nazanin supporters outside Downing Street 18.12.18.

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists