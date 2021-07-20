Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Opinion

'What was a Hampstead shop could become a home as locals are sidelined'

Logo Icon

Janine Griffis, Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum

Published: 10:45 AM July 20, 2021   
Heath Street. Picture: Ken Mears

New planning rules could change the look of Heath Street, Hampstead - Credit: Archant

When we started drafting the Hampstead Neighbourhood Plan eight years ago, the government had a different view of planning than it does today.

The Localism Act 2011 was driven by the idea that local people should have a say in shaping the future of their communities.

Neighbourhood plans would sit alongside local authorities’ plans in guiding future development, and local government would consult local communities when new proposals came forward.

Today, the government views local involvement in planning as something of a hindrance.

The range of permitted development – building and alterations that can take place without the need to apply for planning permission – has expanded, removing the need for local consent for many types of changes.

Janine Griffis

Janine Griffis worries how the change in planning rules could impact on Hampstead - Credit: Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum

You may also want to watch:

For example, from the end of this month, a shop in Heath Street could change to an office, cafe, creche or an estate agent without the need for permission from Camden, which in the past has sought to maintain a mix of high street businesses.

The Hampstead Neighbourhood Plan, which was approved by 91% of voters in a public referendum, also seeks to maintain a certain mix.

Most Read

  1. 1 Vehicles scraped and traffic chaos after width-restriction bollards moved
  2. 2 Summer in the City: 5 things to do this weekend in north London
  3. 3 "Night to remember": Queues outside Egg nightclub on 'freedom day'
  1. 4 Where to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines
  2. 5 Artwork to remember Camden's Amy Winehouse 10 years on
  3. 6 Parliament Hill Lido swimmers plan Channel challenge for charity
  4. 7 Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
  5. 8 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
  6. 9 Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate
  7. 10 Albert Sambi Lokonga joins Arsenal from Anderlecht

The government plans yet further changes that would allow high street premises to be converted to residential properties without seeking approval. What was previously a bank or a shop on Hampstead High Street could become a home.

This would permanently reduce the mix of businesses, and make high streets less attractive to shoppers. Educational and health institutions could expand by 25% without seeking planning consent. The statutory consultation time would be cut from three weeks to two.

Many shops have left Hampstead over the past year. The new businesses that are arriving face the normal challenges of succeeding in a highly competitive marketplace that has high costs. But at least they have not had to compete with the housing market.

The Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum’s recent survey showed that residents highly value local independent shops and the variety of our high street areas. But the government’s policy changes will lessen the say of local people. The drive that fuelled localism remains strong: people want more of a say in how their local community develops, not less.

Janine Griffis leads on planning matters for the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum

Planning and Development
Camden Council
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding in Park Road

Flooding | Video

'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Sian Berry AM asks why the half a billion pounds waiting to be spent on housing is not being used now.

Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party leader over trans rights

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteach

Education News

Heathside Trial: Former Hampstead headteacher hit with £380,000 legal bill

Charles Thomson

person
Gardens underwater in Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead, after flash flooding

Flooding

Camden recovers from flash floods which saw 'loose avocados flying'

Sam Volpe and Joseph Marshall

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus