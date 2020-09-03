Search

New owner for newspaper group

PUBLISHED: 13:15 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 03 September 2020

The Model Boating Pond at Hampstead Heath. Picture: Harry Taylor

The Model Boating Pond at Hampstead Heath. Picture: Harry Taylor

Harry Taylor

The company that owns the Ham&High has announced it is to come under new ownership.

Norwich-based Archant - which also publishes the Islington Gazette, Hackney Gazettes, the Brent & Kilburn Times and many other titles - has been acquired by Rcapital. It takes a controlling share, with a minority holding for the Pension Protection Fund, into which Archant’s long-defunct company pension has been transferred.

Chris Campbell, partner at Rcapital, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have worked alongside Archant’s management team and KPMG to put forward a plan that will restructure finances and inject fresh capital into one of Britain’s oldest local newspaper brands. We are hopeful, that with the support of its creditors, Archant will emerge from this challenging period as a stronger business that continues to provide a vital service to its clients and readership.”

There is no interruption to publishing in the business, which continues to trade as before.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Crescent police raids: Nine men charged with drug dealing offences

Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police

