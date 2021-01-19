New nail bar planned for Rosslyn Hill

Published: 5:00 PM January 19, 2021

The old Heath Dry Cleaners in Rosslyn Hill could become a nail bar, if Camden Council gives plans the go-ahead.

An application from Mrs Thu Le has been submitted to change the use of the property from a shop to a "sui generis" use to a nail salon.

The applicant said changes to the premises would be "cosmetic", with the back of the shop becoming a staff break area and the basement used for storage.

Her aim is to carry out the change of use between February and March, and then open the salon to serve the community as and when the pandemic allows.

The previous tenants took over the property in 2009 as a dry cleaner's.

The application can be viewed on Camden's planning portal under reference 2020/5673/P.

Public comments can be made on the application until February 7.

