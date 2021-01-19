Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

New nail bar planned for Rosslyn Hill

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 5:00 PM January 19, 2021   
66 Rossyln Hill, Hampstead

66 Rossyln Hill, Hampstead - Credit: André Langlois

The old Heath Dry Cleaners in Rosslyn Hill could become a nail bar, if Camden Council gives plans the go-ahead.

An application from Mrs Thu Le has been submitted to change the use of the property from a shop to a "sui generis" use to a nail salon. 

The applicant said changes to the premises would be "cosmetic", with the back of the shop becoming a staff break area and the basement used for storage. 

Her aim is to carry out the change of use between February and March, and then open the salon to serve the community as and when the pandemic allows. 

The previous tenants took over the property in 2009 as a dry cleaner's. 

You may also want to watch:

The application can be viewed on Camden's planning portal under reference 2020/5673/P. 

Public comments can be made on the application until February 7. 

READ MORE: Hampstead vaccination centre shoots for 1,000 jabs a day


Most Read

  1. 1 Keepers read bedtime 'tails' from London Zoo during closure
  2. 2 Jeremy Corbyn launches Peace and Justice Project with calls to action
  3. 3 Kentish Town café fundraises to keep community spirit alive
  1. 4 Hampstead vaccination centre shoots for 1,000 daily Covid jabs
  2. 5 Hampstead families aim to raise £50,000 to feed Royal Free medics
  3. 6 Free Nazanin: Calls for clarity as West Hampstead mum's sentence draws to a close
  4. 7 Crouch End Vampires help feed homeless with soup kitchen fundraiser
  5. 8 O2 Centre: developer Landsec 'looking to re-provide' Sainsbury's
  6. 9 Rebuilt Carlton Tavern will be 'heart of the community' say hopeful landlords
  7. 10 West Hampstead restaurant cooks for NHS carers
Planning and Development
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Is lockdown working in north London? Here's what the latest data tells us

Charles Thomson

person

Coronavirus

Hospital staff describe 'distressing' battle against rising Covid cases

Charles Thomson

person

Coronavirus

Royal Free's critical care beds 98pc full as Covid-19 cases top 500

Charles Thomson

person

Coronavirus

Joan Bakewell fires legal threat to government over second Covid jab 

Jane Kirby, PA

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus