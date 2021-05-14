New Indian restaurant Ritu to replace Yasmeen Kitchen in St John's Wood

Published: 12:07 PM May 14, 2021

A new Indian restaurant is coming to St John’s Wood – “without a chicken tikka masala in sight”.

Ritu will take over from the former Yasmeen Kitchen in Blenheim Terrace, with its opening lined up for July.

Its cuisine will be based around the six Indian seasons, including dishes of lotus stem chaat, Naga chicken skewers and Mumbai bread rolls. Curries such as Dhunar murgh and kacchi mirchi ka gosht will be on the menu.

Ritu founder Anubhav Srivastava, who has two award-winning restaurants in Chennai, said: “Ritu is a project that has been in my mind for a very long time.

“With the hospitality industry about to burst back to life and the availability of this beautiful venue in St John’s Wood, now is the perfect time to turn this dream into a reality.

“I can’t wait to welcome guests into Ritu and share with them our incredible cuisine.”

The new business says its food “will be of exceptionally high quality, with presentation to rival all high-end London restaurants”.