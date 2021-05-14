New Indian restaurant Ritu to replace Yasmeen Kitchen in St John's Wood
- Credit: Ritu/Antonio Frigeni
A new Indian restaurant is coming to St John’s Wood – “without a chicken tikka masala in sight”.
Ritu will take over from the former Yasmeen Kitchen in Blenheim Terrace, with its opening lined up for July.
Its cuisine will be based around the six Indian seasons, including dishes of lotus stem chaat, Naga chicken skewers and Mumbai bread rolls. Curries such as Dhunar murgh and kacchi mirchi ka gosht will be on the menu.
Ritu founder Anubhav Srivastava, who has two award-winning restaurants in Chennai, said: “Ritu is a project that has been in my mind for a very long time.
“With the hospitality industry about to burst back to life and the availability of this beautiful venue in St John’s Wood, now is the perfect time to turn this dream into a reality.
You may also want to watch:
“I can’t wait to welcome guests into Ritu and share with them our incredible cuisine.”
The new business says its food “will be of exceptionally high quality, with presentation to rival all high-end London restaurants”.
Most Read
- 1 Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double
- 2 Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe
- 3 British fencing great Richard Kruse announces retirement
- 4 Five things we learned in Arsenal's first win at Chelsea in 10 years
- 5 Obituary: 'Striking and beautiful' north London mother Mary Collins
- 6 In numbers: the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in north London
- 7 Haringey Council leader ousted by rival in Labour group vote
- 8 House Tour Gayton Road: Split-level mid-century gem in Hampstead
- 9 Hampstead man jailed for pub 'revenge attack' on Jewish Tory barrister
- 10 Primrose Hill's night-time closure has split north London residents