New Horizon Youth Centre: King's Cross transformed for 10 days to raise awareness of youth homelessness

The New Horizon Youth Centre. Picture: NHYC / Grant Frazer Copyright © Grant Frazer

The New Horizon Youth Centre is transforming its King's Cross surroundings in a fundraising drive for World Homeless Day.

Young people at the New Horizon Youth Centre. Picture: NHYC Young people at the New Horizon Youth Centre. Picture: NHYC

The charity, in Chalton Street in Somers Town, is then putting on what it calls a "showstopping" massaoke (mass karaoke) event in Granary Square on the day itself, October 10.

But before that it's running a campaign called 10 Days To Take On Youth Homelessness, which began on Tuesday.

The campaign will see NHYC become highly visible around King's Cross. There will be rebrand of the King's Cross station light tunnel and opportunities to donate in public spaces, shops, bars and restaurants.

Phil Kerry, NHYC's chief exec, said: "While the homelessness crisis is clear to everyone living and working in and around King's Cross, for young people who are struggling to get by, their problems often go under the radar, leaving them invisible to the everyday passer-by. It is our mission to make sure that their stories aren't left unheard."

Tickets for the Massaoke event are at bit.ly/KXMassaoke