Welcome to the Ham&High's new-look website

Andre Langlois

Published: 12:36 PM December 9, 2020
Highgate, as seen from Hampstead Heath on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Picture: André Langlois

This year has been a turbulent one for our communities and the coronavirus pandemic has made reliable, up-to-date and balanced local news more vital than ever.

Thousands of people visit our website and social media channels, and pick up the newspapers every week.

With more and more people relying on online news sources for the latest information, we want your experience of our website to be as fast, intuitive and seamless as possible.

That’s why we have relaunched a new, mobile-friendly site that's easy to navigate and quick to load.

In the future, we plan to introduce a feature that will allow our readers to share their community news more easily and directly.

Editor André Langlois said: "I'm delighted that across north London we have today launched our new websites.

"The new platform will greatly improve readers' experience of our websites, and enable us to better serve our communities."

Lorna Willis, chief client officer for Archant, said: “Our newspaper websites already have large, loyal, local audiences that engage with our advertising clients every day and these audiences have grown considerably during the last 12 months.

"I am extremely excited about how the great changes to our newspaper websites will further improve the experience for both our readers and our clients.”

We hope you like the new look, and any feedback is welcome and appreciated.

You can navigate to further site sections from the menu icon on the top left of your screen.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

