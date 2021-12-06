Hampstead Heath swimming charges new court date

Christina Efthimiou (left) has launched a legal challenge over swimming charges at Hampstead Heath - Credit: Christina Efthimiou/Polly Hancock

A court case lodged against the City of London Corporation (CoLC) is set to be held early next year.

A judicial review to determine whether the charging regime to swim at the Hampstead Heath bathing ponds discriminates against disabled people is now scheduled for February 23-24.

The claim has been made against the Heath’s management by Christina Efthimiou, a swimmer who is disabled and lives in Kentish Town.

Christina’s case, supported by the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association, was recently adjourned, having been scheduled for November.

The 59-year-old claims the City of London’s compulsory charging system at the bathing ponds, introduced last summer, disproportionately affects people with disabilities.

The CoLC previously said the Heath’s swimming facilities are “accessible to people of all abilities and backgrounds”.

Non-concessionary swimming rates were increased earlier this year in line with inflation at 1.3%.

However the cost of a six-month pass for those eligible for a concession was increased by 21.5% and a 12-month concession pass by 15.1%.

The judicial review will be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice. Further details on how to access the case will be made available nearer the date of the hearing.