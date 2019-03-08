New Cycleway launches linking Kentish Town and Euston

Will Norman launches Cycleway 6 in Kings Cross. Picture: TfL Transport for London

A new Cycleway in Camden was officially opened today linking Euston Road with Kentish Town.

The new Cycleway sign. Picture: TfL The new Cycleway sign. Picture: TfL

Cycleway 6 was launched in King's Cross by London's walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman, councillors and local cyclists.

The route opens following a complete overhaul of the dangerous Judd Street and Midland Road junction, meaning those heading to King's Cross and St. Pancras stations now have a safer journey.

Upgrades to the pedestrian crossing at the junction have also made walking easier and safer for the 46,000 people who cross them every day.

The Cycleway has been extended north to Kentish Town via Pancras Road and Royal College Street.

Sustainable Camden chief Cllr Adam Harrison said: "The heart of our new transport strategy is to encourage healthy, active travel and provide better access around the borough and beyond.

"Our aim is to increase the level of walking, cycling and public transport use and also reduce car dependency in order to address the urgent problems of congestion, road danger, poor air quality, carbon emissions and climate change, through a 'Healthy Streets' approach."

The route is one of four new Cycleways launching in London over the next month.

Mr Norman said: "These high-quality Cycleways will make it easier and safer to cycle - enabling many more Londoners to cycle across our city."