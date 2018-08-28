Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New Phoenix chair says new leadership will help East Finchley cinema move forward in ‘challenging times’

PUBLISHED: 17:52 15 January 2019

The Phoenix Cinema in East Finchley. Picture: Siorna Ashby

The Phoenix Cinema in East Finchley. Picture: Siorna Ashby

@siornaphotography

The new chair of trustees at the Phoenix Cinema said the board and staff will work closer together under her new leadership.

Alison Gold, the new chair of the Phoenix Cinema's board of trustees. Picture: Alison GoldAlison Gold, the new chair of the Phoenix Cinema's board of trustees. Picture: Alison Gold

Alison Gold was voted in as new chair late last year by the board of trustees. James Kessler QC stood down at the end of 2018, in a planned departure.

Ms Gold, who told the Ham&High she was “very proud” to take on the task of leading the independent venue during a turbulent period, said she said felt the cinema had the right team to do so. She said: “I live here and have done for a long time, and keeping the Phoenix independent is very important.

“We have challenging times, but I think the board has got the mix of skills for teamwork and collaboration to make it work.”

Ms Gold is the former head of strategy for the BBC Trust, and is a project director for the Competitions and Markets Authority.

The board has also reappointed former Phoenix CEO Paul Homer as a trustee. He was at the helm in 2010, when the venue raised £1.1million for a restoration.

Ms Gold’s appointment follows a tumultuous year for the Phoenix. A lively public meeting in September saw the board openly challenged by the community and staff for the board’s plans for the Curzon Cinema chain to take over the venue in High Road.

In November Ms Gold said the venue needed to raise around £50,000 by the end of the financial year and if the venue’s balance falls below £25,000, it will have to proceed with the unpopular deal.

However a good festive trading period, and fundraising has left her upbeat. “I’m feeling positive,” she said. “Footfall was up over Christmas and we’ve got the Oscars film season to come which is very popular.

“We need to encourage people who may not normally come to the cinema, to come along. Our under-26 tickets are a part of that, and we’ve got ideas in the pipeline.”

Fundraising has garnered more than £10,000, as Save the Phoenix’s fundraising efforts have now joined with the venue’s. A raffle before Christmas raised £1,800.The 51-year-old said: “We’ve seen some really good support and we want to utilise that. We want to give people reasons to come and to make it a place where people want to come, not out of a sense of duty, but because it is the best cinema to go to.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Spurs suffer defeat to United after de Gea masterclass

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected as Manchester United players (background) celebrate scoring their first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham expect Kane to be out until March

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) lies injured as Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea checks on him after the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

UCS claim first win of New Year with success over Saracens Amateurs

UCS Old Boys score a try against Saracens Amateurs in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Spurs Ladies cruise to victory and return to summit

Jessica Naz is congratulated by her team-mates after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies in their 3-0 win over Lewes Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Petr Cech: Five keepers who could replace the Arsenal shotstopper

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA

Arsenal pay warm and fulsome tribute to Petr Cech: ‘We fully respect his decision to retire’

Petr Cech.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists