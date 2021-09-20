Published: 12:29 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM September 20, 2021

Which of these was not in a '90s band? - Credit: PA/David Parry

Can you spot which of these five men was not in a boyband in the 1990s?

To promote the return of music panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, an identity parade round was held at King's Cross.

Never Mind The Buzzcocks ran on the BBC from 1996 to 2015, but has been picked up to run on Sky and Now weekly from Tuesday September 21. Noel Fielding will return as a team captain, up against This Country’s Daisy May Cooper, while Greg Davies will host.

In a slight reversal of the television show's round, commuters on Monday (September 20) were asked to work out which man was not in a boy band in the 1990s.

Have you worked it out? Pictured above in the identity parade are (l-r) Dane Bowers (Another Level), Abz Love (Five), Ben Ofodedu (Phats & Small), member of the public Jerry Kule, and Shane Lynch (Boyzone).

Boyband supergroup (left to right) Shane Lynch, Ben Ofeudu, Abz Love, and Dane Bowers from Boyz on Block at King's Cross for Never Mind the Buzzcocks - Credit: PA/David Parry

Dane Bowers said: “Having taken part in the show back in 2001, I’m no stranger to the Buzzcocks and I can’t wait to line-up alongside the lads to test the memory of the British public.

"We’ve come together to make a supergroup celebrating all things '90s, so it feels only right to be a part of re-launching the iconic '90s panel show, which is such a big part of popular culture.”

Shane Lynch said: “There’s no denying, Buzzcocks was one of the most iconic shows of its time, so me and the lads can’t wait to work with Sky to celebrate the relaunch of the show. Hopefully we’re not completely unrecognisable from our younger years, but we’ll let the public be the ones to decide that.”

Passer-by Jean, a pharmacist from north London, said: "I'm all a-buzz that Buzzcocks is back, it's 11 out of 10 on the funny scale in my books."

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and Entertainment, said: “We’re chuffed that Dane and Shane, Ben and Abz are helping us launch the show in a traditionally playful manner with their live and totally '90s identity parade – a suitably nostalgic curtain-raiser for the utterly modern reboot on September 21.”