West Hampstead mural lettering painted over by Network Rail after ‘serious incident’ of vandalism

Network Rail (NR) painted over the controversial “through arts we rise” lettering on West Hampstead’s Thameslink bridge on Thursday night.

The mural, commissioned by an arts group now known as Justice Through Arts, had proved divisive since its installation in late May.

But, after a series of incidents of vandalism, Network Rail told this newspaper it had decided to cover it up – the images of people including the late West Hampstead bookseller John Henderson remain on the other side of the bridge.

An NR spokesperson said: “Recently the written mural on the bridge has been vandalised. When our structures or other infrastructure have offensive lettering or wording on them we take action. There has been a particular urgency to do so in this case as we have also seen a more serious suspected case of vandalism of the bridge during the past week.”

It is understood the authority reported an incident where bricks were removed from the bridge to British Transport Police.