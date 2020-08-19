Search

Advanced search

Complaints after huge flat party in Belsize Park sees police called on repeated nights

PUBLISHED: 13:45 20 August 2020

Police were called to a party in Belsize Park. Picture: Bernhard Raschke

Police were called to a party in Belsize Park. Picture: Bernhard Raschke

Bernhard Raschke

Police were called to Belsize Park on Sunday night after neighbours reported “up to 100” young people shouting and fighting at a party in a rented property in Lyndhurst Gardens.

Scotland Yard officers engaged with those at the party, with witnesses describing it as a “stand-off”.

Neighbours Bernhard and Anke Raschke were among those disturbed by antisocial behaviour and called the police.

You may also want to watch:

Bernhard said: “Throughout the evening young people kept arriving by car or motorbike.

“It was very loud and continued into the early hours. We went out for dinner and came back and everything was still going.”

Roger Montgomery, who runs the area’s neighbourhood watch, said it was a shocking event.

Police said officers gave advice to those present, but no arrests were made.

Neighbours said a large amount of litter and broken glass was left in the road, and up towards Belsize Crescent, after the party.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

Hampstead Underground’s reduced hours are a ‘scandal’, says opposition leader

Hampstead Underground. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

Hampstead Underground’s reduced hours are a ‘scandal’, says opposition leader

Hampstead Underground. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Montemurro says Arsenal will show ‘hunger’ against PSG in Champions league clash

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham Hotspur fixture list for 2020-2021 Premier League season announced

Tottenham Hotspur will host Everton on the opening day of the 2020-2021 Premier League season. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/PA

Premier League fixtures: Arsenal start against Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates their victory with the FA Cup trophy after the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Royal Free: Trust celebrates staff with ‘hero’ pins as volunteers sign off

Staff at the Royal Free with their pins and badges. Picture: Royal Free

GCSE results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead