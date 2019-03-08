Free Nazanin: West Hampstead group 'knit for Naz' at Emmanuel Church

Richard Ratcliffe with a group of eager West Hampstead neighbours at a Knitting for Nazanin event. Picture: Joshua Thurston Archant

Grassroots campaigners came together at Emmanuel Church in West Hampstead to play their part in a knitting campaign in support of neighbour Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Ratcliffe thanks knitters at the West Hampstead Knitting for Nazanin event. Picture: Joshua Thurston Richard Ratcliffe thanks knitters at the West Hampstead Knitting for Nazanin event. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Nazanin, who has been held in Iran's Evin jail since 2016, is serving a five year term over spying charges which she fervently denies.

Inspired by a similar event held by the Cardiff branch of Amnesty International, West Hampstead women Catherine Allison, Carol Forrester and Jane Marshall wanted to organise something in solidarity with Nazanin.

You may also want to watch:

Nazanin's husband Richard also went along with his parents.

Knitting for Nazanin. Picture: Joshua Thurston Knitting for Nazanin. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Catherine told this newspaper: "It's really nice that we were able to do something together to help.

"We had a wonderful group come along, and it was good for there to be something Richard didn't have to organise, too."

The woollen chain-links will form part of 1190 links knitted ahead of Nazanin's 1190th day in prison - which will be July 7. Amnesty Cardiff are holding a campaigning event, "Stand up for peace," to mark the occasion.