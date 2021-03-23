Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Wait for second verdict could last 'until Easter'
- Credit: Ratcliffe family
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could still be waiting for a verdict in her second court case on Easter Sunday, her family believes.
After a court hearing on March 13, Nazanin was told she would hear whether she'd be convicted of a second set of anti-regime charges in around 7 working days.
But this period has coincided with New Year celebrations in Iran - and Nazanin's husband Richard thinks it might not be resolved until after Easter.
The holiday period in Iran runs until Easter Saturday.
Richard said: "They might surprise us earlier, but I think they are more likely to make us wait."
At the hearing, Nazanin's lawyer gave her defence, and then Nazanin herself was able to make a statement to Judge Salavati and a deputy prosecutor, in which she denied the charges against her and asked the judge to ensure a fair trial.
Afterwards, Amnesty International UK's director Kate Allen said: "More delay equals more stress and more anxiety for Nazanin on top of everything she’s already been through."
