Free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt joins carols for jailed West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Richard Radcliffe and Foriegn Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP sing carols with Free Nazanin supporters outside Downing Street 18.12.18. Archant

Jeremy Hunt joined Richard Ratcliffe and campaigners outside of 10 Downing Street on Tuesday evening for the third Christmas “Carols for Nazanin” protest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s 990th day of detention in Iranian prison, Richard led singing accompanied by the family of Jagtar Singh Johal, who has been imprisoned without trial in India for over year.

The foreign secretary paid tribute to families campaigning.

He added: “There’s always more we can do. We are remembering Nazanin who is in prison thousands of miles away. My door is always open to people who want to come and talk about what we can do.”

Richard said: “It’s been really important for me and for Nazanin to know that there all these people at home.

“That the world can be different. That there’s a life outside and it’s full of kindness.”

Richard asked singers to decorate a Christmas tree with messages of support which he then delivered to the foreign office to remind them of Nazanin’s plight.