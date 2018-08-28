Search

‘I never thought three days could pass so long’: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s hunger strike over after written hospital promises

PUBLISHED: 09:36 17 January 2019

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ended her hunger strike last night as planned after the Iranian authorities relented and allowed her access to external medical treatment.

Nazanin had been refusing food for three days along with fellow inmate Narges Mohammadi.

Yesterday the West Hampstead woman’s husband Richard released a short statement confirming the strike had ended and thanking the international pressure put on Iran by the United Nations and the UK Foreign Secretary.

Jeremy Hunt issued a summons to the Iranian ambassador on Monday over the issue while yesterday also saw six senior United Nations human rights experts condemn Nazanin’s incarceration.

Richard explained that on Tuesday Nazanin’s lawyer was shown written confirmation that both she and Narges would be allowed to visit external hospitals for treatment.

Nazanin has complained of finding lumps in her breasts and neurological symptoms related to depression.

Richard said: ““The past few days have been really stressful. I never thought 3 days could pass so long.

“I am really glad this is over – I am still sorry it came to this, that Nazanin felt there was no other way. But I hope now those permissions mean that Nazanin will now get the medical attention she needs.”

On Wednesday Nazanin explained to daughter Gabriella, 4, why she was on strike, while she had also told Richard that she had been suffering from dizziness and nausea during the strike.

Nazanin has told her family in Iran to arrange medical appointments for Sunday this week.

