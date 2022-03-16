West Hampstead mum Nazanin 'on her way home'

Breaking

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way home to West Hampstead after six years' detention in Iran, according to her MP.

Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, tweeted on Wednesday morning: "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home. I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have. More details to follow. #FreeNazanin"

The Foreign Office has not commented on the reports and earlier on Tuesday Boris Johnson said negotiations about Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe were “moving forward” but “going right up to the wire”.

The apparent breakthrough will bring an end to the ordeal for Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe which began in 2016 when she was detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport after a holiday visit to Iran where she showed her daughter Gabriella to her parents.

There have been signs of progress in delicate negotiations between the UK and Iran in recent days.

But Mr Johnson, during a trip to the Middle East, was careful not to elaborate further when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

A glimmer of optimism for 43-year-old Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe came a day earlier when Ms Siddiq said her British passport had been returned.

Mr Johnson confirmed a British negotiating team was working in Tehran to secure the release of dual nationals, while Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains at her family home in the Iranian capital.

“I really don’t think I should say much more, I’m sorry, although things are moving forward,” he told broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi.

“I shouldn’t really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be under way and we’re going right up to the wire.”

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP said: "At a dark time, this is joyful news for us all to celebrate.

"Members of the public, NGOs, Parliamentarians and, of course, Nazanin and Anoosheh’s families have campaigned tirelessly for their release - it now looks like they are finally coming home.

"But it should not have taken years to reach this day - nearly six years in the case of Nazanin. We should never have been in the situation where UK nationals are being used as political bargaining chips.

"The UK Government has questions to answer for whether their actions, including those of the current Prime Minister, have prolonged this ordeal. I hope the Foreign Secretary will commit to an independent inquiry.

"I’m sure many tears are set to be cried in the next twenty-four hours. But for once I hope they are tears of joy."





More to follow.