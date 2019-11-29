National Tree Week: Charity plants 3,500 trees in West Hampstead to inspire conservation

100 volunteers helped plant trees in West Hampstead. Picture: Ralph Walker Archant

As part of National Tree Week, a charity joined volunteers to plant 3,500 trees in West Hampstead.

The Conservation Volunteers helped plant 3,500 trees in West Hampstead. Picture: Mark Slater The Conservation Volunteers helped plant 3,500 trees in West Hampstead. Picture: Mark Slater

The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) and 100 members of the public picked up their spades on November 23 as part of the mayor of London's plan to expand the capital's tree canopy by 10 per cent before 2050.

The event saw the trees planted in Westbere Copse in hope of inspiring the "next generation of conservation volunteers".

These trees are also among one million that will be planted by the end of this tree planting season as part of TCV's partnership with the OVO Energy firm.

Shirley Rodrigues with the Conservation Volunteers Picture: Mark Slater Shirley Rodrigues with the Conservation Volunteers Picture: Mark Slater

Darren York, TCV's chief executive, said: "Hundreds of UK community groups have joined forces with voluntary, private and public sector organisations to address the climate emergence by planting trees."

Shirley Rodrigues, the deputy mayor with responsibility for the environment, said: "It's fantastic so see many Londoners, community groups, charities, schools and others coming together to plant thousands of trees - part of the 100,000 that will be planted this winter with City Hall support."