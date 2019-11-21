Crouch End t-shirt designer to use start-up to raise money for knife crime charity

A local designer is selling t-shirts inspired by local landmarks and hoping to raise money to combat knife crime at the same time.

Crouch Ender Suzanne Stapleton, 54, started N8 London T-Shirts in April and now she's hoping her designs might help to contribute to a good cause.

When she was starting out early this year, she said she found becoming an entrepreneur in her fifties daunting. She said: "I started off being worried about ageism and what people were going to think, but thankfully, I've had none."

Her designs are inspired by the character of areas of London and sourced from ethical suppliers. Suzanne added: "I had three kids and everything got put on the back burner. This is me coming back."

The first design in Suzanne's new LDNR range, which she is selling to fundraise for charity Steel Warriors features a dove to symbolise peace.

Find the shirts at n8london.co.uk or local markets.