Myanmar ambassador pleads for help from Hampstead doorstep

Myanmar's former ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn, outside his residence in Hampstead. - Credit: PA

From behind the gates of his Redington Road home, the ousted Myanmar ambassador to the UK has pleaded with the British government for help.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said he and his family have packed their belongings after he was told by embassy staff to leave the Hampstead property by Friday.

He said his passport has been made "invalid".

The UK has made an offer of safe haven to the former ambassador, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the “bullying” Myanmar regime for its response.

Mr Minn was locked out of the embassy in Mayfair, central London, after it was allegedly seized by junta loyalists on April 7.

He has expressed support for detained former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Asked where he would go if he is evicted, he said: “I don’t have any papers yet.

“If I get the papers, I’ll decide. I don’t have documents, and my passport is already invalid so I need some papers.”

Asked whether he will have to go back to Myanmar, he said: “Who knows?”

The former diplomat said he will give more details “later” of what support the UK Government is giving him.

Mr Minn had called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s elected leader, who was detained in the wake of the military seizing power in a coup on February 1. The move sparked weeks of protests and a retaliation from the regime, resulting in bloodshed.

Since a February 1 coup in the south-east Asian country, Myanmar’s military has cracked down violently on opponents, with security forces reportedly killing hundreds of protesters and bystanders.

Asked what he would do over the next few days, Mr Minn replied: “Who can tell? The last time they seized the embassy without warning, so I need to be careful.”

Addressing the UK government directly, he said: “Help me, help me, help me,” adding that he would give a more detailed response on Friday.

Mr Minn previously said that some of his friends and relatives have been forced into hiding for fear of reprisals.