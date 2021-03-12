Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Take part in My Big Fun Walk 2021 in support of North London Hospice

André Langlois

Published: 10:09 AM March 12, 2021   
My Big Fun Walk

My Big Fun Walk - Credit: North London Hospice

North London Hospice is once again asking supporters to create their own routes for My Big Fun Walk 2021.

The event usually has an 8.5-mile route from East Finchley to Westminster through London’s parks, which can be followed if Covid restrictions allow.

But the North Finchley-based charity is also calling on people to make up their own routes on the weekend of June 19-20

The pandemic continues to have a dramatic impact on the hospice’s ability to raise funds and provide our essential services to almost 3,000 patients each year.

Fundraising director Robin Langrishe said: “We were bowled over by the generosity of our supporters who took part in My Big Fun Walk 2020.

"More than 800 of you walked for us and raised over £85,000, which gave an enormous boost to our funds. We look forward to many of you taking part and supporting us again in 2021.

"Many supporters walk in memory of loved ones we’ve cared for and My Big Fun Walk provides an opportunity to personalise routes, perhaps taking in favourite landmarks or views that were special to that person. This year’s walk takes in Father’s Day and provides a wonderful way to come together to remember relatives and friends."

For more information and to register for My Big Fun Walk, visit www.bigfunwalk.co.uk

