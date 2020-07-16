Muswell Hill violist walks 10km for Islington hospital fundraiser ahead of 100th birthday

Kenneth Essex, 99, is walking 1km per day for Moorfields Eye Hospital, where he receives treatment for macular degeneration. Picture: Kenneth Essex family Archant

A Muswell Hill violist who recorded with The Beatles is walking 10km in 10 days for a hospital fundraiser ahead of his 100th birthday.

During World War Two Kenneth joined the Royal Marines Band at the Royal Naval School of Music. Picture: Kenneth Essex family During World War Two Kenneth joined the Royal Marines Band at the Royal Naval School of Music. Picture: Kenneth Essex family

Kenneth Essex, a professional viola player for nearly 60 years, started the fundraiser for Islington’s Moorfields Eye Hospital on July 10.

The World War Two veteran and former Royal Marine will finish his walk on July 19, the day before he celebrates his century innings.

Following in the footsteps of Capt Tom Moore who raised more than £32 million for the NHS for his 100th birthday, Kenneth is thanking Moorfields Eye Hospital for his treatment of macular degeneration – the loss of eyesight.

The pensioner has so far raised £12,480 (as of July 16) – more than three-quarters of his £15,000 target.

Kenneth has played the viola for The Beatles and Fawlty Towers. Picture: Kenneth Essex family Kenneth has played the viola for The Beatles and Fawlty Towers. Picture: Kenneth Essex family

Kenneth, 99, said: “The treatment I have received at Moorfields is exceptional. I cannot thank the NHS enough, especially at this difficult time.

“I visited the hospital recently and received such splendid care. I would like to do something for Moorfields in return.”

During his musical career, Kenneth played in the string quartet recording of Yeah by The Beatles and the theme music of Fawlty Towers.

Kenneth learnt to play as a child - and developed his musical passion from then on. Picture: Kenneth Essex family Kenneth learnt to play as a child - and developed his musical passion from then on. Picture: Kenneth Essex family

He performed with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the London Symphony Orchestra, and at Glyndebourne.

He has featured in Eurovision song contests and for the Royal Variety. He also played a solo in the music of the film The French Lieutenant’s Woman.

Born the son of a Co-op baker and confectionery manager in Hinckley, Leicestershire, Kenneth learnt to play when his school offered violin lessons for six pence per week.

His father asked him if he’d like to have a go – and the rest is history.

Robert Dufton, chief executive, Moorfields Eye Charity: “Kenneth is an inspiration and we can’t thank him enough for his support.

“Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK, affecting over 600,000 people.

“Research into macular degeneration at Moorfields Eye Hospital and the UCL institute of Ophthalmology will help us understand this eye condition and change the lives of people with sight loss in the UK and around the world.”

To donate to Kenneth’s fundraiser click here.