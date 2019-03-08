Muswell Hill's 'traders' week' to highlight local businesses and shopping on the high street

Costas Georgiou from Toff's in Muswell Hill. Picture: Peter Kyriacou/Muswell Business Archant

For a week starting on Saturday, Muswell Hill is hosting a new event encouraging the community to shop locally.

The first ever Muswell Hill Traders' Week includes community events, a week-long children's treasure hunt and even offers from local businesses - including free sides at Toff's fish and chip shop.

Mel Pretorius, one of the organisers from revamped traders' association Muswell Business, told us: "The kick-off is on Saturday from 12 until 3. It's a chance to meet local traders and have a chat in a more informal setting!"

The opening day will also see Muswell Business work with local charity WAVE to honour the business in the area that has done the most in the past year to make people with learning disabilities or autism feel welcome.

The mayor of Haringey will present the first ever WAVE award at the end of the afternoon - WAVE is also holding a fun day outside of St James' Church at the same time.