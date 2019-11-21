Search

Muswell Hill toyshop back police Christmas appeal with gifts for needy children

PUBLISHED: 12:37 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 27 November 2019

Staff from Fagin's Toy Shop in Muswell Hill even dressed up to support the Met's Christmas appeal. Picture: Haringey Police

Staff from Fagin's Toy Shop in Muswell Hill even dressed up to support the Met's Christmas appeal. Picture: Haringey Police

Archant

A Muswell Hill toy shop has "gone to town" in support of the Met Police's annual Christmas Tree appeal which asks the public to donate presents which are then given to needy children in each borough.

Scotland Yard has also chosen a charity - this year the Childhood Trust - and it has encouraged people to donate to them too.

The children who receive presents - often living in vulnerable situations or in low-income families - are identified by safeguarding authorities in Haringey, while local donations are co-ordinated by the police at borough level.

Pc Charlotte Bell said: "Fagin's were very generous in what they gave us and even dressed up to make it even more special. Their gifts will really benefit children in Haringey."

The Fortis Green Road shop's manager Emma Higgins added they chose to donate "because we believe every child should receive a present at Christmas".

To find out more about the Christmas appeal visit met.police.uk

