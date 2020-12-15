Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > News

Muswell Hill toymaker gifts present to autistic boy, 10, after Ham&High story

person

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:27 PM December 15, 2020   
"It’s restored my faith in humanity" 

"It’s restored my faith in humanity" - Credit: Polly Hancock

A 10-year-old boy with autism received a special present from a kind Ham&High reader in Muswell Hill on Saturday morning.

Toymaker George Pornaris, 53, wanted to donate his best-selling Nutty Putty set to Kristian Buckingham after reading in this newspaper about the challenges he and his family faced during the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

READ MORE: Parents of autistic children speak out about coronavirus lockdown challenges

Parents Stéphanie and Simon Buckingham brought Kristian to Muswell Hill’s Halliwick recreation ground to meet George. 

George Pornaris with Kristian and his mum Stéphanie

George Pornaris with Kristian and his mum Stéphanie - Credit: Polly Hancock

George, the co-founder of Alphabet Pie toys, said: “It was such a heart-warming story and I just felt for them, and thought why not give them something to hopefully make him happy and relax him a bit. 

“It’s a kind thing to do, and in this world you need kindness and compassion.

“I’m glad I’ve met Kristian, he’s quite a character, and I’m sure he’s going to have lots of fun.

You may also want to watch:

“He’s a happy child, and that makes me happy as well."

Stéphanie said: “It’s restored my faith in humanity. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead protest defending Uighur Muslims takes to Volkswagen Finchley Road
  2. 2 Coronavirus spike sees London moved into Tier 3: What this means for you
  3. 3 'One of a kind': BBC broadcaster remembers murdered Maida Vale headteacher Philip Lawrence
  1. 4 Obituary: Espionage novelist John Le Carré dies of pneumonia aged 89
  2. 5 Charity's homelessness support at Hampstead hotel 'should be the new normal'
  3. 6 Knifeman sentenced over Regent's Park mosque stabbing
  4. 7 Dunns the doughnut kings mark 200 years
  5. 8 Hampstead Heath dog walking licences could 'destroy businesses', say walkers
  6. 9 Hampstead teenager Sam Aleksander wins competition to improve new RAF jet
  7. 10 John Le Carré: A legacy of a most honourable spy writer

“This past year has been so difficult for everyone, and having someone kind like George donating something amazing for our autistic son feels like an early Christmas present.”

Toy designer George Pornaris presents Kristian with one of his Nutty Putty sets. Pictured with Kristian's parents Stéphanie and Simon Buckingham

Toy designer George Pornaris presents Kristian with one of his Nutty Putty sets. Pictured with Kristian's parents Stéphanie and Simon Buckingham - Credit: Polly Hancock

When the UK went into lockdown in March, Stéphanie said they were left with no government support and Kristian began self-harming and screaming, which distressed his twin Alex and 15-year-old brother Andrew .

She added: “The past month hasn’t been quite as horrendous as the first lockdown, but it was still difficult because some respite services closed again.”

“Kristian being back at school has been the number one help for all of us, for our mental health.”

Stéphanie's husband Simon added: “He’s much calmer at school. It’s better for him and better for us.

“The first time the bus came to pick him up, I’ve never seen him so happy. He’s one of the few kids who likes going to school.”

George, who lives with his cat and three dogs, launched Alphabet Pie in 2013 with business partner Eliana Perdios, and has two sons, Christopher, 25, and Andrew, 21.

“They definitely inspired me, because I live for them,” George said.

Kristian with his mum Stéphanie

Kristian with his mum Stéphanie - Credit: Polly Hancock

Shop Local
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council...

Simon Allin, Ldrs

person

Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

‘That’s what Christmas is all about’: Highgate home’s festive lights...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Heritage grant 'saves' Alexandra Palace

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus