Muswell Hill teacher raises £7,000 for suicide prevention in tribute to sister

Left to right: Sisters Esther, Sara and Rebecca. Picture: Submitted by Papyrus Archant

A Hampstead teacher is paying tribute to her sister by raising money for a suicide prevention charity.

Sara Marshall dyed her hair pink to raise money for Papyrus. Picture: Submitted by Papyrus Sara Marshall dyed her hair pink to raise money for Papyrus. Picture: Submitted by Papyrus

Rebecca Marshall, a qualified doctor who struggled with mental health issues, died by suicide in January this year at 28 years old.

Since then, her sister Sara Marshall has raised nearly £7,000 for Papyrus, mostly recently by dying her hair pink.

“I am the youngest of three sisters, siblings are such a big part of your life and to lose Rebecca in this way is indescribable,” said 26-year-old Sara.

“As a family we feel passionately about getting the word out there and getting people talking about mental health and suicide and highlighting the help which is available.”

Following Rebecca’s suicide, Sara said her family has been overwhelmed by the help and kindness they have received, both from their local Jewish community in north London and also from outside of that circle.

Sara, who teaches at Eden Primary School on Creighton Avenue in Muswell Hill, said: “I have received donations from people I don’t even know.

“They have been very generous, not just in terms of money but in the support they have offered us and I’d just like to say a really big thank you to everybody.”

Sara’s fundraising has helped to mark Rebecca’s birthday on June 3.

She added: “Rebecca loved nature and the great outdoors and some trees have now been planted in a communal area close to our home where there is also a plaque dedicated to her.”

Sara said Papyrus is “out there doing some great work around suicide prevention”.

The charity aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

View Sara’s fundraising at www.papyrus-uk.org/fundraising

Anyone who is struggling with issues raised in this article can call the Samaritans on 116 123. Find out more about the free, confidential service at https://www.samaritans.org/

Papyrus also runs a ‘Hopeline’, a confidential service for young people, or anyone concerned about a young person, which provides practical advice and support, on 0800 068 4141, via 07860 039967 for text or on email at pat@papyrus-uk.org.