Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill teacher raises £7,000 for suicide prevention in tribute to sister

PUBLISHED: 15:28 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 25 June 2020

Left to right: Sisters Esther, Sara and Rebecca. Picture: Submitted by Papyrus

Left to right: Sisters Esther, Sara and Rebecca. Picture: Submitted by Papyrus

Archant

A Hampstead teacher is paying tribute to her sister by raising money for a suicide prevention charity.

Sara Marshall dyed her hair pink to raise money for Papyrus. Picture: Submitted by PapyrusSara Marshall dyed her hair pink to raise money for Papyrus. Picture: Submitted by Papyrus

Rebecca Marshall, a qualified doctor who struggled with mental health issues, died by suicide in January this year at 28 years old.

Since then, her sister Sara Marshall has raised nearly £7,000 for Papyrus, mostly recently by dying her hair pink.

“I am the youngest of three sisters, siblings are such a big part of your life and to lose Rebecca in this way is indescribable,” said 26-year-old Sara.

“As a family we feel passionately about getting the word out there and getting people talking about mental health and suicide and highlighting the help which is available.”

READ MORE: Officers praised for saving life of suicidal teen girl on Hampstead Heath

Following Rebecca’s suicide, Sara said her family has been overwhelmed by the help and kindness they have received, both from their local Jewish community in north London and also from outside of that circle.

You may also want to watch:

Sara, who teaches at Eden Primary School on Creighton Avenue in Muswell Hill, said: “I have received donations from people I don’t even know.

“They have been very generous, not just in terms of money but in the support they have offered us and I’d just like to say a really big thank you to everybody.”

Sara’s fundraising has helped to mark Rebecca’s birthday on June 3.

She added: “Rebecca loved nature and the great outdoors and some trees have now been planted in a communal area close to our home where there is also a plaque dedicated to her.”

Sara said Papyrus is “out there doing some great work around suicide prevention”.

The charity aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

View Sara’s fundraising at www.papyrus-uk.org/fundraising

Anyone who is struggling with issues raised in this article can call the Samaritans on 116 123. Find out more about the free, confidential service at https://www.samaritans.org/

Papyrus also runs a ‘Hopeline’, a confidential service for young people, or anyone concerned about a young person, which provides practical advice and support, on 0800 068 4141, via 07860 039967 for text or on email at pat@papyrus-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Muswell Hill Golf Club sees members old and new start to adjust to the ‘new normal’

Muswell Hill Golf Club's May Hill, Tina Wilkinson and Noreen Mullins observe social distancing rules

Arteta: Saka ‘set to commit to Arsenal’

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battles for the ball at Brighton

Lloris backing Kane to fire Tottenham into Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal against West Ham

Another season to remember for Arsenal’s Miedema

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Carter to leave Arsenal after 11 years

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium