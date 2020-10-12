Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenagers from Highgate and Finchley Road charged over Mossy Well knife attack

Teenagers from Finchley Road, Highgate and Muswell Hill are among four charged with wounding with intent over a stabbing outside of the Mossy Well pub in July.

Highgate’s James Tranter, of Cholmeley Park, Ryan White, of Finchley Road, and Jared Alleyne-McKenzie, of Barrenger Road, have been charged along with Finchley teenager Kallum Palache, of Harwood Close. All four are aged 18.

The incident occurred in Muswell Hill Place on Saturday, 11 July.

Police were called that evening at two minutes to midnight to reports of a 17-year-old with a knife wound to the chest. Though he was initially thought to be in a life-threatening condition, he was later discharged from hospital.

The quarter will appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 29 October.