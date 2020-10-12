Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenagers from Highgate and Finchley Road charged over Mossy Well knife attack

PUBLISHED: 14:09 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 12 October 2020

Muswell Hill Place. Picture: Google

Muswell Hill Place. Picture: Google

Archant

Teenagers from Finchley Road, Highgate and Muswell Hill are among four charged with wounding with intent over a stabbing outside of the Mossy Well pub in July.

Highgate’s James Tranter, of Cholmeley Park, Ryan White, of Finchley Road, and Jared Alleyne-McKenzie, of Barrenger Road, have been charged along with Finchley teenager Kallum Palache, of Harwood Close. All four are aged 18.

You may also want to watch:

The incident occurred in Muswell Hill Place on Saturday, 11 July.

Police were called that evening at two minutes to midnight to reports of a 17-year-old with a knife wound to the chest. Though he was initially thought to be in a life-threatening condition, he was later discharged from hospital.

The quarter will appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 29 October.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss ‘delighted’ with Foord as they cruise to victory over Brighton

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Arsenal put in five star performance at Brighton

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) scores her side's fifth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenagers from Highgate and Finchley Road charged over Mossy Well knife attack

Muswell Hill Place. Picture: Google

Barnet Council pension scheme shows ‘litany of failures’ by Capita, says East Finchley councillor

Cllr Alison Moore said the pensions report

A Night At The Opera with Hampstead Garden Opera

Hampstead Garden Opera's annual night of music will go ahead this autumn at St Michael's Church Highgate despite the pandemic